Chef King Phojanakong, dubbed as the pioneer of Filipino food in New York, has passed away.

He was 54.

According to Grub Street, Phojanakong was diagnosed with granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, a rare infection of the brain and nervous system. His last post on Instagram was in September 2022, during his visit to the Philippines.

The chef is survived by his parents Emma and King, his wife Annabel, and their two children.

Born to a Filipino mother and Thai father, Phojanakong grew up in New York City and worked at restaurants operated by the likes of celebrity chef Daniel Boulud.

He is known for his two restaurants Kuma Inn and Umi Nom, a play on the Filipino words that mean "to eat" and "to drink," respectively. Both spots showcase his Filipino and Thai roots.