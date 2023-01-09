MSO in Tokyo Opera City. Handout

MANILA -- Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is celebrating its 97th year with a night of opera and classical music.

"Opera Gala 2023: The MSO 97th Anniversary Concert" will be held at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati on January 22, 8 p.m.

During the show, MSO will perform masterpieces by Verdi, Puccini, Bellini, and Mozart under the baton of Maestro Marlon Chen.

Also part of the concert are four of the Philippines' most respected opera singers -- wife and husband Rachelle Gerodias and Byeong In Park, Ivan Niccolo Neri, and Bianca Lopez-Aguila -- as well as the Philippine Vocal Ensemble.

Tickets are available at TicketWorld.