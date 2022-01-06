National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose. FILE/ Photo from Development Academy of the Philippines website

MANILA — National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose has died. He was 97.

His passing was announced by the Philippine PEN (Poets, Playwrights, Essayists, Novelists), which he founded.

Jose died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Makati Medical Center, according to the group, quoting his wife Tessie Jovellanos Jose.

Jose was scheduled to undergo angioplasty on Friday.

“Tessie said Jose apparently died in his sleep,” the statement read.

In his final opinion column on the Philippine Star, dated January 3, Jose wrote about his medical condition.

“I am back at the venerable Makati Medical Center for a possible angiogram, and if necessary, an angioplasty. My children and my wife object to these procedures. My son, Alex, who is a dietician at a hospital in California, says that senior citizens 95 and above are no longer allowed angioplasty. I am 97,” he said.

Just hours before his death, Jose wrote a letter, addressed to his “Brave Heart.” It was published by the Philippine PEN, describing the writing as his “last words.”

“Thank you, brave heart. There are times when as an agnostic I doubt the presence of an almighty and loving God. But dear brave heart, you are here to disprove this illusion, to do away with the conclusion that if you doubt Him, you kill Him. I cannot kill you, dear heart; you have to do that yourself. For 97 years you have been constantly working patiently pumping much more efficiently and longer than most machines.

“Of course, I know that a book lasts long too, as the libraries have shown, books that have lived more than 300 years. Now, that I am here in waiting for an angioplasty, I hope that you will survive it and I with it, so that I will be able to continue what I have been doing with so much energy that only you have been able to give. Thank you, dear brave heart and dear Lord, for this most precious gift.”