Ortigas restaurant Marufuku to close after 10 years

MANILA -- A Japanese restaurant in Ortigas is set to permanently close after 10 years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Marufuku Japanese Restaurant announced that it will serve customers at The Crescent building until January 15.

"We thank all our customers for 10 years of patronage. It has been our honor to serve you," the post read.

The reason behind the closure was not revealed. Marufuku now joins the growing list of restaurants that have ceased operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect the food and beverage sector, among others.

Despite the sad news, Marufuku hinted that it will announce something soon.

"As the saying goes... when a door closes, another one opens. Stay tuned," the restaurant said.

Marufuku is known for serving a wide range of Japanese dishes such as tempura, sushi, sashimi, yakiniku, and teppanyaki.

