WATCH: Catriona Gray showcases beauty of Zamboanga

MANILA -- Catriona Gray continues her "Raise Your Flag" series as an ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The former Miss Universe recently released a video of her visit to Zamboanga, showcasing the province's historical attractions, textiles, and cuisine.

"Zamboanga serves as an amazing example of different religions and different cultures coexisting peacefully and harmoniously together. And I think if you were to view that in a bigger picture, that's an example that we should all strive for," she said.

Gray went on to promise to explore the rest of the country to visit her fellow Filipinos: "Patuloy akong lilibot para puntahan kayo."

It was in October 2020 when Gray was in Zamboanga as an OTOP ambassador, with the beauty queen giving a glimpse of her visit using her social media pages.

Her posts showed her learning to weave using nito vines, trying halal dishes from a Tausug ethnic group, wearing the traditional wear mascota, and putting on the tanyak tanyak or makeup reserved for soon-to-wed couples in the Yakan tribe.

Prior to Zamboanga, Gray released a video featuring Laguna for her "Raise Your Flag" series.

