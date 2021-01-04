LOOK: Charlie Cojuangco betrothed to China Jocson

Screengrab from Instagram.com/happyongpauco_tiu

MANILA -- Tarlac 1st District Rep. Charlie Cojuangco recently got betrothed to former assistant secretary China Jocson.

The ceremony was held at the Josemaria Escriva Shrine in Gerona, Tarlac last December 29.

Present at the event were some of the couple's family and friends, including actress Ana Roces and entrepreneur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, who shared photos from the celebration.

"Love found its way. Congratulations on your betrothal," Roces said.

Ongpauco-Tiu, for her part, explained the process of a betrothal to her Instagram followers as she congratulated the couple.

"To love and commit yourself to another is a process -- a betrothal is the start. It is the step of engagement before the commitment of marriage in the form of a blessing by the Church with a set wedding date," she said.

"It's actually my very first time to ever to attend such ceremony and it was beautiful. As what the priest said, baby steps to a lifetime of commitment," she added.

"Best wishes, China and Charlie. Unexpected love and hope in this unprecedented times... at the end of the day, love triumphs. Congratulations to you both!"

CRYPTIC POST?

Before Jocson, Cojuangco's last known relationship was with Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat.

On Monday, netizens were sent abuzz after Puyat shared a cryptic post about not wanting to spend her life with someone.

The quote posted on her Instagram page read: "Sometimes you meet someone and you know from the first moment that you want to spend your whole life without them."

"You know who you are," Puyat said in the caption.

As her friends and followers asked about her post, Puyat updated the caption and made it clear that it was "not meant for anyone in particular."

"But for those that sent me a private message asking if I'm referring to them, may ginawa ba kayo sa akin? Haha," she said, not mentioning specific names.

In an interview back in 2018, Puyat said her acceptance of the tourism chief position may have jeopardized her relationship with Cojuangco.

"Happy ako pero hindi siya happy ngayon," she said of her then-boyfriend's reaction to her taking on her new job.

