Sharon Cuneta gave her fans a glimpse of her family's farmhouse in Cavite, where they usually welcome the New Year.

The country's Megastar said the property serves as their sanctuary from the stresses of work and city life.

"I love this house because it's very cozy... Every now and then, we visit because we love how relaxing it is here. Pagpasok namin, wala na 'yung stress," she said.

Surrounded by different trees and plants, the house at Sweet Spring Country Farm has three bedrooms, living and dining areas, a kitchen, and a spacious balcony.

Cuneta had their home decked out for the holidays, with both Filipino and American-themed Christmas decor seen in all parts of the space.

The farmhouse also included pieces from their old home in Cavite, such as the two-piece center table, lighting fixture, and accordion glass doors.

"My wish is for us to be able to extend the house to make it a little bigger, 'pag tapos na 'yung ibang kailangang bayaran," she said. "So we can accommodate more friends."

Check out Cuneta's family farmhouse below:

