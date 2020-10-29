Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Kim Chiu, ni-like ang Instagram posts ni Gerald bilang 'funishment'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2020 06:17 PM

Kasabay ng 11th anniversary celebration ng "It's Showtime", sumalang bilang "Tumpak Tracer" sa segment na "Mas Testing" si Kim Chiu. Isa sa kaniyang mga naging parusa o "funishment" ay ang pag-like sa mga Instagram pictures ng ex-boyfriend niyang si Gerald Anderson. 

