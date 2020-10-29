Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Kim Chiu, ni-like ang Instagram posts ni Gerald bilang 'funishment' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2020 06:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Kasabay ng 11th anniversary celebration ng "It's Showtime", sumalang bilang "Tumpak Tracer" sa segment na "Mas Testing" si Kim Chiu. Isa sa kaniyang mga naging parusa o "funishment" ay ang pag-like sa mga Instagram pictures ng ex-boyfriend niyang si Gerald Anderson. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: Kim Chiu Gerald Anderson Mas Testing It's Showtime Kimerald Instagram /video/news/10/30/20/mga-taga-batangas-pinaghahandaan-ang-rolly/news/10/30/20/bagyong-rolly-inaasahang-magiging-mabagsik/business/10/30/20/pdic-urges-clients-of-closed-rural-bank-of-maigo-to-file-deposit-insurance-claims-until-nov-13/news/10/30/20/mga-taga-oriental-mindoro-pinaghahandaan-na-ang-bagyong-rolly/news/10/30/20/ombudsman-martires-welcomes-duterte-backed-mega-task-force-vs-corruption