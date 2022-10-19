Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Pia Wurtzbach, top Pinoy earner sa Instagram ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2022 08:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach ang highest-earning Filipino sa photo and video sharing platform na Instagram. Base ito sa pag-aaral na ginawa ng isang US-based online lending group. Pasok din sa listahan ng highest-earning Pinoys ang ilang Kapamilya stars gaya nina Kathryn Bernardo, Anne Curtis, at Kim Chiu. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Instagram Pia Wurtzbach highest earning kinita NetCredit Kathryn Bernardo Kim Chiu Anne Curtis Liza Soberano Catriona Gray Nadine Lustre Alex Gonzaga Marian Rivera Andrea Brillantes /news/10/19/22/sc-releases-guidelines-on-oral-arguments-on-brgy-polls-postponement-petition/business/10/19/22/miller-explains-bbm-sugar-name/sports/10/19/22/v-league-csb-stuns-ust-adamson-outlasts-feu/news/10/19/22/sc-announces-14-local-testing-centers-for-2022-bar-exams/news/10/19/22/court-junks-simple-disobedience-case-vs-iloilo-42