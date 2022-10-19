Home  >  Entertainment

Pia Wurtzbach, top Pinoy earner sa Instagram

Posted at Oct 19 2022 08:11 PM

Si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach ang highest-earning Filipino sa photo and video sharing platform na Instagram. Base ito sa pag-aaral na ginawa ng isang US-based online lending group. Pasok din sa listahan ng highest-earning Pinoys ang ilang Kapamilya stars gaya nina Kathryn Bernardo, Anne Curtis, at Kim Chiu. 

