Music video ng P-pop group na HORI7ON, inilabas na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 06:32 PM

Trending topic kaagad sa Twitter Philippines ang music video ng P-pop group na HORI7ON para sa kanilang pre-debut single na "Dash". 

