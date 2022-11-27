MULTIMEDIA
Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event
Posted at Nov 27 2022 07:33 PM
MANILA — Star Magic artists gathered on Sunday for a thanksgiving event dubbed "Star Magical Christmas" to celebrate the holiday season.
The event at the ballroom of the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City is also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.
