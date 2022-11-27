Home  >  Entertainment

Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2022 07:33 PM

MANILA — Star Magic artists gathered on Sunday for a thanksgiving event dubbed "Star Magical Christmas" to celebrate the holiday season.

The event at the ballroom of the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City is also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event 1
Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event 2
Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event 3
Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event 4
Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event 5

DJ Jhai HoABS-CBN News

Gillian VicencioABS-CBN News

John LapusABS-CBN News

Keena PinedaABS-CBN News

Neil ColetaABS-CBN News

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

