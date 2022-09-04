Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA LOOK: NCT 127's "Neo City: Manila, The Link" Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 04 2022 09:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber K-pop supergroup NCT 127 performs during their first solo concert dubbed "NCT 127 2nd Tour - Neo City: Manila, The Link" in front of a packed Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on September 4, 2022, Sunday. Excited NCTzens cheered as the group of nine performed their hit songs Cherry Bomb and Kick It during the sold out show in Manila. Read More: NCT 127 K-pop supergroup Cherry Bomb Kick It Mall of Asia Arena NCT 127 2nd Tour - Neo City: Manila The Link /spotlight/09/04/22/veloso-dad-hopes-marcos-will-talk-to-widodo-for-her/video/business/09/04/22/alamin-mga-naglalakihang-buwaya-sa-morong-rizal/video/life/09/04/22/batang-lalaki-hindi-pangkaraniwan-ang-laki-ng-mga-paa/sports/09/04/22/mpl-echo-dedicates-win-vs-nexplay-to-sanford-bennyqt/news/09/04/22/anak-at-asawa-ni-ka-oris-napatay-sa-bukidnon