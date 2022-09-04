Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: NCT 127's "Neo City: Manila, The Link"

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2022 09:52 PM

LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 1
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 2
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 3
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 4
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 5
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 6
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 7
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 8
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 9
LOOK: NCT 127 holds first solo concert in Manila 10

K-pop supergroup NCT 127 performs during their first solo concert dubbed "NCT 127 2nd Tour - Neo City: Manila, The Link" in front of a packed Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on September 4, 2022, Sunday. Excited NCTzens cheered as the group of nine performed their hit songs Cherry Bomb and Kick It during the sold out show in Manila.

