ABS-CBN ushers in newest series 'Darna'

Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN’s ELJ Communications Center lights up on Friday with the word “DARNA” to promote the media company's newest teleserye. The series, based on Mars Ravelo's popular comic character, is scheduled to premier on August 15.