Fans pay tribute to Tina Turner

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Flowers are placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of US-Swiss singer Tina Turner, in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday. Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement announced on May 24, 2023.