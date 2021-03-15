MULTIMEDIA

BTS performs at the Grammys

Members of K-pop group BTS (from left to right) Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM perform onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards broadcast on Sunday in this screengrab released on March 14, 2021. The K-pop group, who got their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, performed their original song "Dynamite" after making it to the US charts in 2020.

