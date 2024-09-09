Your Tita Baby proves age just a number in emotional 'Drag Race PH' moment | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Your Tita Baby proves age just a number in emotional 'Drag Race PH' moment

Your Tita Baby proves age just a number in emotional 'Drag Race PH' moment

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
LGBT
|
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
television
|
TV
|
series
|
Drag Race
|
Drag Race PH
|
Drag Race Philippines
|
Your Tita Baby
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.