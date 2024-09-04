'40th day without Alexa': Elvis Gutierrez writes touching message for late wife | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'40th day without Alexa': Elvis Gutierrez writes touching message for late wife
'40th day without Alexa': Elvis Gutierrez writes touching message for late wife
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 04, 2024 06:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Elvis Gutierrez
|
Alexandra Uichico-Gutierrez
|
Entertainment News
|
Showbiz News
|
Celebrity News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.