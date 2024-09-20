SB19's Pablo drops album 'Laon,' trends on X | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
SB19's Pablo drops album 'Laon,' trends on X
SB19's Pablo drops album 'Laon,' trends on X
Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 20, 2024 11:30 AM PHT
|
Updated Sep 20, 2024 11:52 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pablo
|
SB19
|
Laon album
|
music
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.