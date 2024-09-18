Joshua Garcia brings ‘Inside Out 2’ character Lance Slashblade to life with Tagalog dub on Disney+ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Joshua Garcia brings ‘Inside Out 2’ character Lance Slashblade to life with Tagalog dub on Disney+

Joshua Garcia brings ‘Inside Out 2’ character Lance Slashblade to life with Tagalog dub on Disney+

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 18, 2024 07:59 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Celebrity News
|
Showbiz News
|
Film
|
Movies
|
Streaming
|
Disney+
|
Inside Out 2
|
Lance Slashable
|
Joshua Garcia
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.