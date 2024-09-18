'The happiest man alive': Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'The happiest man alive': Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone
'The happiest man alive': Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 09:43 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Charlie Puth
|
Brooke Sansone
|
wedding
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.