'Shogun' cast and crew celebrate winning major drama categories at the Emmys | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Shogun' cast and crew celebrate winning major drama categories at the Emmys

'Shogun' cast and crew celebrate winning major drama categories at the Emmys

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Emmy Awards
|
Shogun
|
Hiroyuki Sanada
|
Anna Sawai
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.