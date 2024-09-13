Filmmakers remember Ishmael Bernal in funeral vigil | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Filmmakers remember Ishmael Bernal in funeral vigil
Filmmakers remember Ishmael Bernal in funeral vigil
Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 14, 2024 12:59 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ishmael Bernal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.