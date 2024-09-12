SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to enlist in military on Sept. 26 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to enlist in military on Sept. 26

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to enlist in military on Sept. 26

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Jeonghan
|
Yoon Jeonghan
|
SEVENTEEN
|
Pledis Entertainment
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.