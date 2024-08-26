EXO's Xiumin returning to Manila for Korea Travel Fiesta | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
EXO's Xiumin returning to Manila for Korea Travel Fiesta
EXO's Xiumin returning to Manila for Korea Travel Fiesta
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 26, 2024 12:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Xiumin
|
EXO
|
Korea Tourism Organization
|
Korea Travel Fiesta 2024
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.