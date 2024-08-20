Darren Espanto reflects on health scare, upcoming first ‘Magpasikat’ performance | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Darren Espanto reflects on health scare, upcoming first ‘Magpasikat’ performance

Darren Espanto reflects on health scare, upcoming first ‘Magpasikat’ performance

MJ Felipe
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Darren
|
Darren Espanto
|
music
|
It's Showtime
|
appedicitis
|
appendectomy
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.