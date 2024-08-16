WATCH: Blackpink's Lisa is a 'new woman' in collab with Rosalía | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
WATCH: Blackpink's Lisa is a 'new woman' in collab with Rosalía
WATCH: Blackpink's Lisa is a 'new woman' in collab with Rosalía
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 16, 2024 02:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Lisa Manoban
|
Rosalia
|
New Woman
|
Blackpink
|
Lisa
|
K-pop
|
K-Content
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.