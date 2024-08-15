Reunion film of Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto earns P20.5M on first day | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Reunion film of Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto earns P20.5M on first day
Reunion film of Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto earns P20.5M on first day
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 15, 2024 11:13 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Un/happy For You
|
movie
|
showbiz news
|
Joshua Garcia
|
Julia Barretto
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.