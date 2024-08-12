Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in rom-com film 'My Love Will Make You Disappear' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in rom-com film 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in rom-com film 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
film
|
movies
|
Kim Chiu
|
Paulo Avelino
|
Star Cinema
|
KimPau
|
My Love Will Make You Disappear
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.