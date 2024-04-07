Smosh’s Courtney Miller, Shayne Topp announce marriage on April Fools’ Day
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Smosh’s Courtney Miller, Shayne Topp announce marriage on April Fools’ Day
Smosh’s Courtney Miller, Shayne Topp announce marriage on April Fools’ Day
Nina Angela Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 07, 2024 08:48 PM PHT
|
Updated Apr 07, 2024 08:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
YouTube
|
Smosh
|
Courtney Miller
|
Shayne Topp
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.