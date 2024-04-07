Darren clarifies friendship with actress Cassy Legaspi, addresses relationship speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Darren clarifies friendship with actress Cassy Legaspi, addresses relationship speculation
Darren clarifies friendship with actress Cassy Legaspi, addresses relationship speculation
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
celebrity couple
|
Darren
|
Darren Espanto
|
Cassy Legaspi
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.