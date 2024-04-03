KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad set for first face-to-face concert with fans
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad set for first face-to-face concert with fans
KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad set for first face-to-face concert with fans
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 03, 2024 06:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
KD Estrada
|
Alexa Ilacad
|
KDLex
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.