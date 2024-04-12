‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ ipinakilala na ang karakter ni Diwata

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ ipinakilala na ang karakter ni Diwata
‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ ipinakilala na ang karakter ni Diwata
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Diwata
|
Coco Martin
|
Batang Quiapo
|
Tagalog news
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.