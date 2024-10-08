Ely Buendia to release new single 'Tagpi-Tagping Piraso' on Oct. 17 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ely Buendia to release new single 'Tagpi-Tagping Piraso' on Oct. 17
Ely Buendia to release new single 'Tagpi-Tagping Piraso' on Oct. 17
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 05:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
music
|
Ely Buendia
|
Tagpi-tagping Piraso
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.