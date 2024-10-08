BINI joins K-pop stars Rain, Hwasa for music fest | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
BINI joins K-pop stars Rain, Hwasa for music fest
BINI joins K-pop stars Rain, Hwasa for music fest
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 02:42 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 08, 2024 02:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
BINI
|
Hwasa
|
Rain
|
HIS7ORY
|
Wilbros Live
|
K-pop
|
P-pop
|
OPM
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.