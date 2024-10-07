‘Idol Philippines’ champ Khimo to hold solo concert at Music Museum | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘Idol Philippines’ champ Khimo to hold solo concert at Music Museum
‘Idol Philippines’ champ Khimo to hold solo concert at Music Museum
Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 12:18 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Khimo Gumatay
|
Idol Philippines
|
concert
|
KZ Tandingan
|
OPM
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.