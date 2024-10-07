‘Idol Philippines’ champ Khimo to hold solo concert at Music Museum | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

‘Idol Philippines’ champ Khimo to hold solo concert at Music Museum

‘Idol Philippines’ champ Khimo to hold solo concert at Music Museum

Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Khimo Gumatay
|
Idol Philippines
|
concert
|
KZ Tandingan
|
OPM
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.