Liza Lapira reflects on playing strong, action-driven character in 'The Equalizer' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Liza Lapira reflects on playing strong, action-driven character in 'The Equalizer'
Liza Lapira reflects on playing strong, action-driven character in 'The Equalizer'
Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News, TFC News
Published Oct 30, 2024 11:58 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Entertainment
|
Hollywood
|
Celebrity
|
Series
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.