Rufa Mae Quinto explains her absence on 'It's Showtime' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Rufa Mae Quinto explains her absence on 'It's Showtime'
Rufa Mae Quinto explains her absence on 'It's Showtime'
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 10:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Rufa Mae Quinto
|
Its Showtime
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.