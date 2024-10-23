Melai Cantiveros expresses her love for ABS-CBN, renews contract as a Kapamilya | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Melai Cantiveros expresses her love for ABS-CBN, renews contract as a Kapamilya

Melai Cantiveros expresses her love for ABS-CBN, renews contract as a Kapamilya

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Melai Cantiveros
|
Forever Kapamilya
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.