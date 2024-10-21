2NE1 concert prompts call to probe scalpers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

2NE1 concert prompts call to probe scalpers

2NE1 concert prompts call to probe scalpers

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
concert
|
concert tickets
|
scalpers
|
2NE1
|
Welcome Back tour
|
Francis Pangilinan
|
Kiko Pangilinan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.