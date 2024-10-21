2NE1 concert prompts call to probe scalpers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
2NE1 concert prompts call to probe scalpers
2NE1 concert prompts call to probe scalpers
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 06:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
concert
|
concert tickets
|
scalpers
|
2NE1
|
Welcome Back tour
|
Francis Pangilinan
|
Kiko Pangilinan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.