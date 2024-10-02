'Unli-rice' at Batasan? Pares sensation Diwata seeks congressional seat | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Unli-rice' at Batasan? Pares sensation Diwata seeks congressional seat

'Unli-rice' at Batasan? Pares sensation Diwata seeks congressional seat

Jose Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 02, 2024 04:02 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Diwata
|
Deo Balbuena
|
Halalan 2025
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.