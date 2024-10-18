Chen's 'Beyond the Door' in Manila: Ticket prices, seat map | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Chen's 'Beyond the Door' in Manila: Ticket prices, seat map
Chen's 'Beyond the Door' in Manila: Ticket prices, seat map
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 03:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
EXO
|
Chen
|
Beyond the Door fan-con
|
Kim Jong-dae
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.