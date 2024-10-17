One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death
One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 18, 2024 05:44 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 18, 2024 05:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
music
|
Hollywood news
|
Liam Payne
|
One Direction
|
1D
|
obituary
|
Louis Tomlinson
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.