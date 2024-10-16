New Netflix film 'Outside' offers unique take on zombie genre | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

New Netflix film 'Outside' offers unique take on zombie genre

New Netflix film 'Outside' offers unique take on zombie genre

Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Outside
|
Netflix
|
Sid Lucero
|
Marco Masa
|
Beauty Gonzales
|
Horror
|
Zombie
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.