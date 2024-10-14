Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi team up for Netflix rom-com series | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi team up for Netflix rom-com series
Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi team up for Netflix rom-com series
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 01:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-drama
|
Netflix
|
Mr Plankton
|
Woo Do-hwan
|
Lee Yoo-mi
|
Oh Jung-se
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.