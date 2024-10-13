K-pop star Seunghan to leave RIIZE | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
K-pop star Seunghan to leave RIIZE
K-pop star Seunghan to leave RIIZE
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 13, 2024 11:50 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 14, 2024 12:01 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
RIIZE
|
Seunghan
|
Hong Seunghan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.