Fans celebrate birthday of BTS member V

BTS member V. Photo from BTS' official Instagram page

BTS member V (real name Kim Taehyung) is celebrating his 27th (28th in Korean age) birthday today, December 30.

In keeping with K-pop tradition, Taehyung’s fans made arrangements for the posting of birthday greetings in various formats on print, broadcast, social, and outdoor media.

In South Korea, Taehyung’s face already adorns Incheon airport’s displays. Buildings, subway stations, bus stops, and even buses have become canvasses for the well-wishers of the idol dubbed by Vogue Korea as “Icon of an Era."

In the Philippines, particularly in Metro Manila, Taehyung has birthday greetings on LED displays along major thoroughfares like EDSA and C5, upon the initiative of local fan bases.

Cafe events are also being organized to provide fans with a venue to get together and celebrate their idol’s special day. Organizers, often fan sites, also use this as an opportunity to exhibit their photos of Taehyung from performances and other appearances, and to share fan-made merchandise to commemorate the event.

This year, with the easing of restrictions on social gatherings, more of these events are set to be held not just in South Korea, but also in key cities in other countries such as Dubai, Manila, Cebu, and Iloilo.

But all of these do not bear as much importance as the charity events that V’s fans prepare year after year to honor him. Despite the financial and logistical challenges brought about by the pandemic, fans and fan bases have managed to prepare such events and as always, have taken extra effort to support charitable causes that are close to Taehyung’s heart. Some of these projects include adopting animals in zoos, shelters, and preservations to ensure proper care; donating in cash and in kind to programs that provide education, basic necessities, and care to underprivileged youth; supporting institutions that care for the sick and the elderly; and caring for the environment by planting trees.



V’s Filipino fans and fan bases have likewise pitched in. This year alone, V Philippines made contributions in Kim Taehyung’s name to several charitable institutions such as the Tanging Yaman Foundation, Josefheim Foundation, Hound Haven Philippines, Inc, Philippine Children’s Charity for Project Melody, and Food for Hungry Minds School. Meanwhile, KTH Philippines partnered with a local organization to help fund a Christmas gathering for Aetas in Capas, Tarlac.

To his fans, BTS V is a gift not just because of his visuals and vocals, but also for the comfort he has given through his music, words, and interactions with everyone around him. He has inspired many fans to keep giving, and what better occasion to act on it than on his birthday, in loving tribute to him.

Happy birthday, V of BTS!

