LOOK: Albert Martinez’s daughter Alissa welcomes first child

MANILA — Alissa Martinez, daughter of actor Albert Martinez with his late wife Liezl, introduced her newborn baby boy with her husband, Paulus Reyes.

On Instagram, Alissa shared photos of her and Reyes with their first child.

She said baby Amati Mari was born last December 7 and weighs 8.2 lbs.

"I love you so much, Amati. Thank you for giving my life so much meaning and purpose," Alissa said.

Alissa got married in Canada last year.

The wedding came two weeks after a loss for the family -- Alissa’s maternal grandmother, veteran actress Amalia Fuentes, passed away aged 79.

Related video: