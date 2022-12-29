Why Christmas 2022 was extra special for LJ Reyes

MANILA – LJ Reyes turned to social media to share why it was extra special for her to celebrate this year’s Christmas with her kids, Aki and Summer.

Through an Instagram post, Reyes revealed that Christmas Day “was an answered prayer for me” especially since it also happened to be her birthday.

“I have always hoped that I could attend service on the day which also happens to be my birthday and it finally happened! I attended Christmas service with my kids! And on top of that, my kids performed (together, on stage) for the first time! So let me just take this time and be proud of this beautiful proud moment for me— best gift from my kids and of course from God,” she wrote.

Reyes said Summer has always been a performer and it was a joy to see her melt everyone’s hearts while on stage.

“She likes being on stage and singing and seeing her audience get entertained! Lol she’s owned the microphone and I couldn’t be prouder,” she said.

Aki, on the other hand, was a revelation for Reyes.

“He has been in school band but never really played the drums. Few weeks ago, with the help of church family, we encouraged him to start with drums lessons because he seemed interested. He only had a few hours to practice this and am so proud of how well he played,” she added.

To end her post, Reyes thanked the Lord for her kids.

“I pray that they get to honor your through the gifts you have blessed them with! Who know maybe they can make music one day for the glory of Your Name! Merry Christmas (indeed), everyone,” she said.

Reyes and her two children have been residing in New York since early this year.