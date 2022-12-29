(From left) Ivana Alawi, Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano rank among the fan-driven 100 Most Beautiful Faces list compiled by TC Candler. Instagram: @ivanaalawi, @robbiepinera, @lizasoberano

MANILA — “Partners In Crime” star Ivana Alawi remained in the top 10 of the 2022 edition of “100 Most Beautiful Faces,” an international list driven by social media.

The annual list, compiled by UK-based TC Candler, was released on Wednesday, after a nomination process that primarily factors fan engagement and votes.

The results saw Alawi as the highest ranking Filipino personality at 6th, two spots below her 2021 placement. This is her third consecutive year to be included.

Filipinas joining Alawi in the 2022 compilation are actress Liza Soberano at 23rd (down from 18th last year), “Dirty Linen” star Janine Gutierrez at 51st (up from 78th), and TikTok sensation Bella Poarch at 80th (up from 95th).

Soberano has been a “Hall of Fame” inductee of “100 Most Beautiful Faces” since 2018, when she reached a fourth consecutive year appearing in the list.

The 2022 results hailed US model Jasmine Tookes as the world’s most beautiful, followed by MOMOLAND’s Nancy and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in second and third place, respectively.

The male counterpart of the rankings, “100 Most Handsome Faces,” was meanwhile topped by British actor Henry Cavill. There were no male Filipino personalities included this year.

