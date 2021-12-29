'PBB': Anji Salvacion wins 2nd task in 10-million diamond challenge

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

The battle for the final two spots among the remaining celebrity housemates continues as Anji Salvacion ruled the second task in the 10-million diamond challenge in “Pinoy Big Brother.”

On Wednesday’s episode, Salvacion was able to solve the puzzle of stacking all the 17 fish-shaped blocks en route to winning 1 million diamonds – avenging her fifth place-finish in the first task.

“Ang impossible pero nagawa ko pa rin po. Nakaka-overwhelm,” a teary eyed Salvacion said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Volleyball icon Alyssa Valdez got second place (750,000 diamonds), while beauty queen Samantha Bernardo took the third spot.

Last to finish were comedian Brenda Mage and Madam Inutz.

Watch more on iWantTFC

After the two challenges, Valdez led all the housemates with 1.5 million diamonds while Brenda had 1.25 million diamonds. He ranked first in the first challenge.

Salvacion, on the other hand, climbed the ranking to occupy third place with 1.1 million accumulated diamonds.

In the third challenge, the endurance and balance of the Final 5 were tested as they tried to be the last person standing while holding a narrow beam with 17 balls on top of it.

Salvacion and Bernardo were eliminated in the challenge after dropping balls. The winner of the task will win 1 million diamonds while the rest will get 250,000 diamonds.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.